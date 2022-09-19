Be A Part Of The 1st Fairfield “Vine to Table” Event October 8th!

The Fairfield Community Services Foundation and the Suisun Valley Vintners & Growers Association, in conjunction with the City of Fairfield, have partnered to provide you with an unforgettable night of food provided by local restaurants, and wines provided by local wineries! A must-attend for all you wine and food lovers out there! Enjoy a meal under the stars as dinner will be served on the streets of Downtown Fairfield, under the famous arch!