Be A Part Of The 1st Fairfield “Vine to Table” Event October 8th!
Join us for Downtown Fairfield’s First Vine to Table Event on October 8th!
DATE & TIME: Sat, October 8, 2022/6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
LOCATION: 832 Texas Street, Fairfield, CA 94533
The Fairfield Community Services Foundation and the Suisun Valley Vintners & Growers Association, in conjunction with the City of Fairfield, have partnered to provide you with an unforgettable night of food provided by local restaurants, and wines provided by local wineries! A must-attend for all you wine and food lovers out there! Enjoy a meal under the stars as dinner will be served on the streets of Downtown Fairfield, under the famous arch!
Get your tickets today!