Be A Part Of The 17th Annual Armijo High School Sober Grad Nite Crab Feed Fundraiser On February 10th

Be A Part Of The 17th Annual Armijo High School Sober Grad Nite Crab Feed Fundraiser On February 10th
Image courtesy of Armijo High School Sober Grad Nite
It’s crab feed time! Join Armijo High School for the Sober Grad Nite Crab Feed on Saturday, 2/10!
There will be great food, silent auctions, and most importantly we will be raising money for the graduating Class of 2024 to celebrate in a safe and fun way!
Get tickets now by contacting Lori @ 580-0701/[email protected] or Jeanmarie @ 631-0633/[email protected] or Louise Jacob [email protected]
Cash, check or Venmo: @Lori-Russell-58
See you there!

