Be A Part Of SafeQuest Solano’s Benefit Fashion Show On April 29th!

SafeQuest Solano, the local organization providing prevention, education, advocacy, and intervention services to those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault since 1976, is hosting a Benefit Fashion Show and Live Auction at 3pm on Saturday, April 29th at the Jelly Belly Candy Company in Fairfield.

You’ll enjoy an afternoon of hors d’oeuvres, beverages, fashion and fun while raising funds for SafeQuest Solano’s client-centered programs that include: safe housing, support groups, prevention education, court accompaniment, and a 24/7 crisis line. Guests may recognize a few of the models who are also community leaders! They’ll be rocking looks from White House Black Market, Chico, OK Corral and more! Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Advanced tickets are $50 and if available, $75 at the door. In kind donations and sponsors are welcome. VIP ticket holders will be treated to a reception prior to the show. Please contact Mary Anne Branch at [email protected] for more information about sponsorships and donations.