Be A Part Of “#I Art Suisun” on September 17th!

On Sat 9/17, join the community at the Joseph P. Nelson Community Center from 4pm-8pm! #iArtSuisun is a free art event hosted by the Suisun City Recreation, Parks, Marina, & Arts Commission in partnership with Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association. There will be cultural entertainment, craft vendors, art exhibits, food, and a live painting demonstration by Jermaine Burse. For more information on the event, please email [email protected] or visit facebook.com/iartsuisun

