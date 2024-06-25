Be A Force Of Nature And Give Blood Now

This summer is bringing exciting spikes in travel and family outings. Unfortunately, the American Red Cross continues to address a concerning shortfall in lifesaving donations since late spring. Blood and platelet donors are critically needed now.

Additionally, many communities throughout the country have been significantly impacted by one of the most active tornado seasons on record. It’s vital for blood donors to make time in between summer celebrations to give blood and help ensure lifesaving blood products are ready the moment they are needed in times of disaster or where severe weather may prevent people from being able to donate.

The Red Cross, in partnership with Universal Pictures’ new film, TWISTERS, encourages the public to give blood and support disaster relief this July. All who come to give July 1-31, 2024, will get a Fandango Movie Ticket by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn®. Those who make it in to give July 1-14 will also get a one-of-a-kind TWISTERS and Red Cross umbrella, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/Twisters for details on all offers and a video message from Universal Pictures and TWISTERS cast members.

