BAYROC – Stop Food Waste

A small amount of effort will make a big difference. Store food a little differently to make it last longer. Use up the food already in the kitchen. Make a grocery list with meals in mind. Doing so can save a family of four $1,600 per year, improve your health, prevent waste, and reduce climate impacts.

Use these food saving resources to help you make the most of your food and budget.

PLAN, STORE, EAT, COMPOST

Wasted food has profound financial, social, and environmental impacts.
Explore food saving tips, tricks and recipes.

If you’re new to meal planning, this site has serving calculator and shopping tools to help you plan like a pro.

Learn what dates on food mean (hint, it’s not an expiration date!)

How long will foods and beverages stay safe and tasty, and what’s the best way to store them? Search thousands of items.

