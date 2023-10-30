Bay Area Ridge Trail Service Day Is November 4th At Blue Rock Springs
Join the Bay Area Ridge Trail and Solano Land Trust on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4th for a Ridge Trail service day improving the trails in the borders between Blue Rock Springs Park and the Vallejo Swett Ranch. Park at Blue Rock Springs Park and hike past the serpentine outcroppings that overlook the city of Vallejo. Equipment is provided and volunteering is free, but $10 donations to the Ridge Trail are encouraged. When people give together, $10 can go a long way toward establishing a 550-mile loop trail through the Bay Area! All ages and levels of experience are welcome. FREE LUNCH INCLUDED! Registration required.
November 4, 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM
