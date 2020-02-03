Baskets of Hope Providing Easter Baskets to Children in Need
A brightly colored Easter basket, wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bright ribbon. The smiles of a child as they open the basket and see the goodies inside – candy, plastic eggs, a toy, a soft and cuddly stuffed animal, and a children’s book. Simple things really. But for many families in our community who are struggling with just the basic necessities of living there might not be Easter baskets for their children, were it not for a program called Baskets of Hope. Baskets of Hope, which started in 2002, is a grassroots, all volunteer effort to supply Easter baskets to those children. By securing donations of baskets, toys, candy, grass and children’s books, as well as cash donations to purchase those items when needed, the project has been able to provide anywhere from 350 to over 1000 Easter baskets to children between the ages of 2 and 10 every year since its inception. All donations are used to make the baskets, which are put together by volunteers, and then distributed locally to children and families who otherwise would not experience the joy that an Easter basket brings. It only takes about $5 to make a basket – a small price to pay for a child to experience the joy of receiving an Easter basket. Every basket made includes a stuffed animal to love, and a children’s book – because organizers firmly believe that if a child can read, they will better understand the world around them. The baskets will be assembled the week of March 30 to April 3, and then distributed prior to Easter Sunday on April 12. The Easter baskets are assembled by volunteers and then distributed by the Vacaville Firefighters to a number of local community organizations including St. Mary’s Food Locker, Opportunity House, Child Haven, Boys
and Girls Club, It’s About My Baby, and several others. The Easter baskets go directly to the children who need them. Can you imagine the heartbreak of a child waking up on Easter morning and not having an Easter basket waiting for them? Can you imagine the anguish that the child’s parents must feel, knowing that even a simple thing like an Easter basket is beyond their means?
Help make a difference in the lives of children right here in our community. Donations or supplies to make the baskets (baskets, candy, stuffed animals, and small toys or plastic eggs) can be dropped off at Bounty Books, 877 Merchant Street in Vacaville. The Baskets of Hope program is partnered with Vacaville City Firefighters Charity Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit. For further information, call 451-4770 or 451-4459, or emailbasketsofhopevv@cs.com.