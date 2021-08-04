Weather Alert
Announcements
Ball Corporation Annual Car Show To Support Local Schools!
For the last 7 years The Ball Corporation has hosted a car show in which we raise school supplies for local schools in our area. Our entry fee is school supplies, and with that we provide a free lunch to everybody that donates. We appreciate all the support!
Our event is 9/11/21
Website:
www.facebook.com/
ballmetalcarshow
