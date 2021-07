Back to School time is nearly here, and eligible local military families can receive back to school supplies for their kids this Friday, July 23, thanks to Operation Homefront and their Back-to-School Brigade!

Operation Homefront is honored to be able to provide school supplies to our military families and help in any way that we can. Supplies are limited and are on a first come, first served registration process. Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email. Please note that this event is for DEERS enrolled military dependent children only who will be in Kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2021-2022 school year.