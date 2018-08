I recently read that Grandparents who spend a lot of time with their Grand kids lead a longer life. I HOPE SO! As you know, I have been blessed with a energetic, loving and curious Grandson. (Dublin) He just turned 2 in May and is into EVERYTHING! 🙂 Laptops, computers, phones, Grandpa Ron (Grandpa Wah’s) sunglasses. If you’re like me, you can never have enough time with your kids, its truly something special.