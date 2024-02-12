Attend The Volunteer Luncheon at The Western Railway Museum on March 2nd

Every aspect of the Museum, from Conductor to Motorman to restoration specialist to archivist to museum store operations, is run by volunteers!

Be it once per week, once per month, in one of our well-established departments, or just during special events like the Pumpkin Patch each October, or the Scenic Limited trains each April, or the Santa Trains in December, we need your help!

It doesn’t matter if you have special skills or not we provide all the necessary training. All you need is a willingness to learn, some spare time, and an interest in supporting the Museum’s mission to preserve the regional heritage of electric railway transportation.

Available opportunities include:

Train Operations | Track and Crew | Special Events | Archives

and more!

Lunch Provided

To attend the orientation on SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd, please email us at [email protected]