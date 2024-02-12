95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Attend The Volunteer Luncheon at The Western Railway Museum on March 2nd

Share
Attend The Volunteer Luncheon at The Western Railway Museum on March 2nd
Image courtesy of Western Railway Museum

Every aspect of the Museum, from Conductor to Motorman to restoration specialist to archivist to museum store operations, is run by volunteers!

Be it once per week, once per month, in one of our well-established departments, or just during special events like the Pumpkin Patch each October, or the Scenic Limited trains each April, or the Santa Trains in December, we need your help!

It doesn’t matter if you have special skills or not we provide all the necessary training. All you need is a willingness to learn, some spare time, and an interest in supporting the Museum’s mission to preserve the regional heritage of electric railway transportation.

Available opportunities include:

Train Operations | Track and Crew | Special Events | Archives

and more!

Lunch Provided

To attend the orientation on SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd, please email us at [email protected]

Recently Played

Thank YouDido
12:02am
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
11:59pm
BadMichael Jackson
11:55pm
Counting StarsOnerepublic
11:50pm
Shape Of YouEd Sheeran
11:46pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Adopt YOUR New Pet During The February "Roses And Wet Noses" Event In Fairfield
2

Join Bay Area Bike Mobile At The Fairfield PAL Teen Center For FREE Bike Repair Day On 2/15!
3

Fairfield Will Offer CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) In April
4

2024 will be a busy year for Taylor Swift
5

Applications for Contra Costa County Grand Jury Service Are Now Being Accepted