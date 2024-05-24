95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Attend The Suisun Climate Adaptation and Nature-Based Solutions Workshop on June 6th

Share
Attend The Suisun Climate Adaptation and Nature-Based Solutions Workshop on June 6th
Image courtesy of Sustainable Solano

Sustainable Solano, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) and Greenbelt Alliance are hosting a Suisun Climate Adaptation and Nature-Based Solutions Workshop on June 6th at the Suisun City Civic Center!

Participants will be engaging in an interactive workshop on how Suisun will meet statewide climate adaptation standards, using community voices to help shape the planning of flood-mitigation infrastructure in Suisun City. These community-based organization workshops are building local participation for BCDC’s Regional Shoreline Adaptation Plan, a region-wide plan for the Bay shoreline that guides the creation of coordinated, locally planned sea level rise adaptation actions that work together to meet regional goals. It will also be an opportunity for residents to engage around how they interact with the waterfront and nature-based solutions they would like to see in Suisun to address sea level rise.

This workshop will be a collaborative platform where community members and local agency staff work hand in hand to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore potential solutions to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels on our shoreline.

Please RSVP if you can make it!

Allison Nagel, Co-Executive Director, Sustainable Solano

805-512-0901

Recently Played

See You AgainWiz Kalifa And Charlie Puth
7:01pm
Beat ItMichael Jackson
6:57pm
StrongerKelly Clarkson
6:53pm
Turn The Lights Back OnBilly Joel
6:41pm
What. Love Got To Do With It?Tina Turner
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Rocky Had A Little Lamb: We Celebrate One Year With Our New Pup!
2

Dust Off Your Clubs For This Year's Remember A Vet Tournament on May 31st
3

Come Have A WHEELIE Great Summer At The Fairfield PAL Teen Center Starting June 10th!
4

The Box Officer: If and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
5

Upcoming “Cobra Experience” Ford Car Show Brings Back Mustang Memories