Attend The Suisun Climate Adaptation and Nature-Based Solutions Workshop on June 6th

Sustainable Solano, the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) and Greenbelt Alliance are hosting a Suisun Climate Adaptation and Nature-Based Solutions Workshop on June 6th at the Suisun City Civic Center!

Participants will be engaging in an interactive workshop on how Suisun will meet statewide climate adaptation standards, using community voices to help shape the planning of flood-mitigation infrastructure in Suisun City. These community-based organization workshops are building local participation for BCDC’s Regional Shoreline Adaptation Plan, a region-wide plan for the Bay shoreline that guides the creation of coordinated, locally planned sea level rise adaptation actions that work together to meet regional goals. It will also be an opportunity for residents to engage around how they interact with the waterfront and nature-based solutions they would like to see in Suisun to address sea level rise.

This workshop will be a collaborative platform where community members and local agency staff work hand in hand to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and explore potential solutions to mitigate the effects of rising sea levels on our shoreline.

Please RSVP if you can make it!

Allison Nagel, Co-Executive Director, Sustainable Solano

805-512-0901