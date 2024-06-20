Attend The Suisun City Community Climate Resilience Fair On June 29th

The Suisun City Community Climate Resilience Fair is an opportunity to learn about sea level rise, flood risk and creative solutions while experiencing the importance of water, marshland and mitigation through a variety of engaging exhibits, speakers and a special performance by Suisun City’s poet laureate!

The fair will be from 2-5:30 pm Saturday, June 29, at the Joseph A. Nelson Community Center in Suisun. Learn more and register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suisun-city-community-climate-resilience-fair-tickets-908611299857

Sustainable Solano is organizing this free event, which will feature Arts Benicia’s Solano Water Stories art exhibit, a pop-up flood exhibit from the Exploratorium, youth-created environmental art, screenings of short videos and a performance of an original poem by Excalibur, Suisun City’s poet laureate.

Speakers will discuss topics including sea level rise and where there is potential for nature-based solutions to flooding, such as marsh restoration or living levees. Speakers include Mayor Alma Hernandez, experts from the San Francisco Estuary Institute, and the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District, which is currently working on a wastewater treatment wetland project. Sustainable Solano interns will share their own visions for flood solutions, and Suisun City community members are invited to engage with example projects that prioritize flood protection, public access and recreation, or habitat. This work will continue to gather resident feedback on how people interact with the waterfront and what types of nature-based solutions they would like to see in Suisun City.

While the event is open to everyone, Suisun City residents who participate in all of the talks and activities will be entered in a drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards. Light refreshments will be served. Community members who are not able to attend the June 29 fair are still encouraged to fill out a

survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8NDWBRK