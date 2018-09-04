Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an experienced Office Manager/Accountant. Under the supervision of the Business Manager and Market Manager the Assistant Business Manager/Office Manager will perform a variety of administrative tasks in the Accounting, Traffic, and Human Resource departments. The ideal candidate is a self-starter with the ability to multi-task, balance priorities, take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is fast-paced and deadline driven.

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Sales Order Processing

Input and Process orders

Review all orders for Quality Control

Maintain Advertiser and Agency databases/add new accounts

Backup Traffic Director for logs and continuity

Perform daily log reconciliation

Maintain Corporate Barter orders

Monthly/Weekly Billing

Prepare and reconcile weekly billing every Monday

Prepare and reconcile monthly billing at end of each month

Prepare debit/credit adjustments monthly

Cash Receipts

Prepare deposits on a daily basis; process electronically to bank

Process all credit card transactions electronically

Input all cash receipts into AR system on a daily basis

Research/respond to any client inquiries

Process credit applications from clients

Clear Cash in Advance orders on a daily basis

Trade Accounting

Review trade orders

Maintain trade balances via Excel worksheet

Accounts Payable

Code vendor invoices for input by Corporate Account Payable

Maintain A/P files

Produce 1099’s

Research/respond to any vendor inquiries

Payroll

Process all employee information for recruiting and hiring

Prepare semi-monthly payroll

Maintain personnel files

Notary

Act as the Company’s Notary for notarized scripts for co-op and any official documents

Company will pay for testing and supplies

Office Management

Act as Liaison for offices in two locations for facility management

Act as Liaison for Annual Fire Inspections

Other duties as assigned

Requirements for this position include the following:

Degree in Accounting or equivalent combination of education and experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office Software, with a heavy emphasis on Excel and experience with G-Suite platforms

Must be a team player, able to assist at all levels, and work well with others

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing culture and environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Possess strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Must be extremely organized, detail oriented, and able to prioritize tasks.

Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to multi-task and handle pressures and deadlines.

Proficient in accounts receivable and collection calls.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

A minimum of five years’ experience in Accounts Receivable.

Experience with WideOrbit.

Previous radio or media experience.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.