Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an experienced Office Manager/Accountant. Under the supervision of the Business Manager and Market Manager the Assistant Business Manager/Office Manager will perform a variety of administrative tasks in the Accounting, Traffic, and Human Resource departments. The ideal candidate is a self-starter with the ability to multi-task, balance priorities, take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is fast-paced and deadline driven.
Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company sharing your favorite music, sports and news across a variety of platforms. Whether it’s on your phone, desktop, tablet, Alexa, Google Home or in your car, our stations will enhance your journey. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates 229 radio stations within 50 markets across the United States covering all formats.
We are live, local, and can’t wait to talk to you!
Responsibilities of this position may include the following:
Sales Order Processing
- Input and Process orders
- Review all orders for Quality Control
- Maintain Advertiser and Agency databases/add new accounts
- Backup Traffic Director for logs and continuity
- Perform daily log reconciliation
- Maintain Corporate Barter orders
Monthly/Weekly Billing
- Prepare and reconcile weekly billing every Monday
- Prepare and reconcile monthly billing at end of each month
- Prepare debit/credit adjustments monthly
Cash Receipts
- Prepare deposits on a daily basis; process electronically to bank
- Process all credit card transactions electronically
- Input all cash receipts into AR system on a daily basis
- Research/respond to any client inquiries
- Process credit applications from clients
- Clear Cash in Advance orders on a daily basis
Trade Accounting
- Review trade orders
- Maintain trade balances via Excel worksheet
Accounts Payable
- Code vendor invoices for input by Corporate Account Payable
- Maintain A/P files
- Produce 1099’s
- Research/respond to any vendor inquiries
Payroll
- Process all employee information for recruiting and hiring
- Prepare semi-monthly payroll
- Maintain personnel files
Notary
- Act as the Company’s Notary for notarized scripts for co-op and any official documents
- Company will pay for testing and supplies
Office Management
- Act as Liaison for offices in two locations for facility management
- Act as Liaison for Annual Fire Inspections
- Other duties as assigned
Requirements for this position include the following:
- Degree in Accounting or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Software, with a heavy emphasis on Excel and experience with G-Suite platforms
- Must be a team player, able to assist at all levels, and work well with others
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing culture and environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Possess strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Must be extremely organized, detail oriented, and able to prioritize tasks.
- Ability to interact with management and staff at all levels.
- Ability to multi-task and handle pressures and deadlines.
- Proficient in accounts receivable and collection calls.
Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:
- A minimum of five years’ experience in Accounts Receivable.
- Experience with WideOrbit.
- Previous radio or media experience.
If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP
