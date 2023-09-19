95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Art From The Heart On October 28th Benefits SafeQuest Solano

Image courtesy of SafeQuest Solano
Join SafeQuest Solano for an afternoon filled with heart, art and wine benefitting Safequest Solano’s domestic violence and sexual assault programs. Enjoy local art from the Fairfield Suisun Visual Artists Association, live and silent auction, great wine, delicious appetizers and live music from the Breedloves while supporting Solano County’s oldest and premiere domestic violence, and sexual assault trauma response team; serving Solano County’s most vulnerable families since 1976.

Every ticket holder receives a free entry to win a fabulous Caribbean vacation for up to 8 (airfare not included). Purchase a VIP ticket and get in 30 minutes early for a special “Meet the Artists” champagne reception. All proceeds will benefit Safequest Solano. The event will take place at The Joseph P. Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive, in Suisun on October 28th.  VIP ticket holders and Sponsors get in at 12:30pm for the “Meet the Artists” Champagne Reception. General Admission ticket holders are admitted at 1:00pm. Call for ticket info: (707) 422-7345 🙂

