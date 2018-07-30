Are We Making Progress With Inclusion In This Country?

Just when you think we’re making progress as a society, people from your own sector of the media show how far we still have to go: according to The Huffington Post, New Jersey-area radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco, known on-air as the The Dennis & Judi Show, have been suspended after repeatedly referring to the state’s Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, who is Sikh, as “turban man” during a Wednesday afternoon broadcast. “You know the attorney general — I’m never going to know his name. I’m just going to say ‘the guy with the turban,” Malloy told his co-host, Judi Franco. Malloy added, “Listen, if that offends you, then don’t wear the turban, man, and I’ll remember your name.”

A representative for the radio station they broadcast on indicated that the pair have been suspended until further notice; that’s appropriate, but we’re right back to the concept of having the RIGHT to say something versus whether you SHOULD say it. Attorney General Grewal had something to say: “My name, for the record, is Gurbir Grewal,” he wrote over Twitter early last Thursday. “I’m the 61st Attorney General of NJ. I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio.” Here’s to keeping the concepts of Inclusion and Equality in the forefront of all we do as your Hometown Station, so you don’t have to turn off the radio.

John Young