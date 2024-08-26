Are E-Bikes Real Bicycles? Yes, And Here’s Why…

For those of you who’ve followed my misadventures over the years, you know I’m a committed bicycling enthusiast. I was bitten by the long-distance bicycling bug right before my freshman year in college (10 years before The Internet), when, on a dare, I rode my Black Fuji 21-speed road bike from Dana Point to San Diego State University (roughly 80 miles total). Sure, it took me 8 hours, but I was hooked on cycling from that moment on. Last Summer, while attending my 40th High School Reunion, a classmate I was hanging out with loaned me a second e-bike that he owned and we both cruised around Dana Point on a beautiful Friday afternoon. I noticed that my friend wasn’t peddling his e-bike; he was riding it like a battery-powered motorcycle, so I did the same. I was fascinated by how fun it was to cruise around on these environmentally-friendly contractions, so I pleaded with my wife Meg to buy us a pair. My deal-finding spouse secured two Huffy-built “Panama Jack” model e-bikes, complete with saddle bags, matching accessories and 20mph-limited electric motors. These bikes are heavy (around 80 pounds each), so the electric-assist is fun AND necessary as you peddle them around. Yes, you PEDDLE them, as my wife was quick to point out…you’re actually riding a bike, with the added bonus of having an electric motor help you up hills (and help you pass your riding partner when you’re fake-racing!). These cool e-bikes have become Meg and my weekend activity, as we ride miles in all directions for coffee, picnics, shopping, scenic adventures and dusky city light views. These e-bikes have helped create a shared exercise and activity pursuit that Meg and I both enjoy equally…a super fun couples activity that beats golf and pickleball 🙂

John