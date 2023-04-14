April 23-29 Is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Please join the Solano County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with Fairfield Police

Department for a moment of reflection honoring National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The

moment of reflection will take place Wednesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. at the steps of

the courthouse, 600 Union Avenue, in Fairfield. This Year’s theme is: “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” This year’s theme calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed, and supported.

We often talk about defendants’ rights in the criminal justice system, and we work to insure these rights are always upheld, however, often lost in these conversations are crime victims – those who have been victimized at the hands of another.

As we recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we renew our commitment to victims

by honoring the resilience of survivors and remembering those who have lost their lives to

violence.

Victims are the untold story of a prosecutor. We at the District Attorney’s office have the

privilege and responsibility to stand up for victims’ rights and to ensure their voices are always

heard- to speak up for those who cannot speak up for them self, to advocate for them, and to

seek and do justice. We witness the bravery, courage, and strength of survivors every day.