Applications Now Being Accepted For The Solano Youth Leadership Institute

Image courtesy of The Solano County Office Of Education

Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) and Touro University California (TUC) have partnered together to host another Solano Youth Leadership Institute (SYLI) for Solano high school students during the week of August 5th. The institute is a 5-day intensive youth advocate training that will be led by experts in the field of youth development, peer education, public health, and environmental prevention. The Solano Youth Leadership Institute was developed to encourage the next generation of public health leaders.

The Solano Youth Leadership Institute focuses on health equity, using Positive Youth Development (PYD) and Youth-led Participatory Action Research (YPAR) principles. YPAR trains young people in social justice-based research to improve their communities and institutions. PYD engages youth in learning how to constructively participate in their communities, schools and families.

Part of the leadership institute includes a visit the State Capitol, where Solano students will meet with leaders and decision-makers to discuss community issues and learn about policy development. The program concludes with a graduation ceremony where participants receive certificates of completion and recognition from local and state elected officials.

For more information about the Summer Youth Leadership Institute, please visit the event website. Students wishing to attend must apply online before June 28, 2024.

