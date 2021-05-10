Applications for GIRL Camp Now Being Accepted
Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) in partnership with UC Davis C-STEM (computing-science, technology, engineering, and math) Center will offer free 5-day virtual Girls in Robotics Leadership (GIRL) camps to middle and high school girls in Solano County during the month of June. SCOE will provide all technology needed for the virtual GIRL camps. Space is limited and applications are now being accepted through May 15, 2021.
“SCOE supports opportunities for girls to learn STEM concepts and build leadership skills by participating in the fun and exciting robotics-based camp curriculum,” says Solano County Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson. “GIRL camps help bridge the gender gap in technology and pave career paths to C-STEAM related fields as girls explore coding and robotics.”
During the virtual five-day camps, girls will learn teamwork, communication, and leadership skills via Zoom. The virtual GIRL Camp will introduce students to robotics, principles in engineering, computer programming and Ch/C/C++ (programing code). They will interact with women from engineering and other technology-related companies. Girls will also study film production and the creative process involved in making short videos using Linkbots (educational robots) that they program to perform certain movements. The week will end with students showcasing their video projects and coding skills to their parents, educational leaders, and community members.
Below are registration links, dates, and schedules:
GIRL Camps for Middle School: https://c-stem.ucdavis.edu/girl/girl-camp/2021-2/
June 7-11, 8:30-11:30 AM, Zoom instruction; 1:00-3:00 PM coaching hours (optional but recommended)
June 14-18, 8:30-11:30 AM, Zoom instruction; 1:00-3:00 PM coaching hours (optional but recommended)
GIRL+ Camp for High School: https://c-stem.ucdavis.edu/girl/girlplus/2021-2/
June 21- 25, 8:30-11:30 AM, Zoom instruction; 1:00-3:00 PM coaching hours (optional but recommended)
For more information about the GIRL Camps, visit SCOE’s website or contact SCOE’s Director of Innovative Programs and Student Success Lilibeth Pinpin at [email protected] or 707-399-4439.