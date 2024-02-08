Applications for Contra Costa County Grand Jury Service Are Now Being Accepted

The Contra Costa County Superior Court is accepting applications for Civil Grand Jury Service for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 term.

The Civil Grand Jury is made up of 19 members who serve for one year, July through June, to monitor, review and report on city and county governments, special districts and school districts.

Every effort is made to ensure that the Grand Jury reflects the makeup of the residents of the county. Approximately 75 applicants will be selected to be interviewed by the Grand Jury Selection Committee, which is composed of Superior Court Judges. After interviews, the judges will nominate approximately 30 applicants to constitute a grand jury pool from which the final panel of 19 will be selected by random drawing.

The drawing is scheduled to be held on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Individuals selected for service will be expected to be available from June 17 to June 21 and June 24 to June 27, to attend an orientation where they will meet with department heads, become familiar with their colleagues, learn about juror responsibilities and procedures, and select committees on which they will serve.

Grand jurors must be a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, who have been a resident of Contra Costa County for at least one year prior to selection. They cannot currently hold any elected position within the county. Applicants should have reliable transportation to Martinez, and must be prepared to devote at least 30 hours per week to Civil Grand Jury service. Applicants should have access to a computer, be familiar with Microsoft Word, and be able to send and receive email. Citizens who work should apply only if they can be released from their jobs to perform the jury duties. Applicants selected as one of the 30 nominees will be fingerprinted before the drawing.

Jurors receive a stipend for attending full jury and committee meetings and are reimbursed 62.5 cents per mile for allowable jury travel.

Persons interested in applying may contact the Office of the Civil Grand Jury at (925) 608-2621, or visit the website: www.cc-courts.org/grandjury to receive additional information regarding service on the Civil Grand Jury and to obtain an application.

APPLICATION DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024!