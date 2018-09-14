Anthony Bourdain: The Final Episodes

The 12th and final season of the late Anthony Bourdain’s CNN cooking/travel show ‘Parts Unknown’ will premiere on September 23. One episode of the seven-episode season had already been completed before Bourdain’s unexpected death by suicide on June 8. There’s four shows on location: West Texas, Indonesia, Spain, New York’s Lower East Side, and Kenya. The Kenya episode is the final one that was actually narrated by Bourdain himself. CNN released a trailer for the 12th season that features Bourdain looking away from the camera into a distant desert…sort of a weird reminder that he’s no longer with us anymore. If you’ve never seen an episode of this awesome series, make time to check one out…record them on your DVR. Bourdain was able to take the relatively simple concept of an on-location cooking show and turn it into a series of life-affirming episodes where people of different cultures and traditions find out they have a lot more in common than they think. I was hooked after just one episode, and not only because I wanted to watch people eat insect soup 🙂 New episodes will air on CNN Sundays at 9 p.m.

John Young