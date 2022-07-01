Anonymous Gun Buy-Back Event Saturday, July 9th In Fairfield

Faith Partners and Community (Faith-PAC), the Matt Garcia Foundation in partnership with the City of Fairfield, and Solano County District Attorney’s Office is hosting an anonymous gun buyback event to prevent gun violence and to get unwanted firearms out of the community. The gun buyback will take place Saturday, July 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1735 Enterprise Drive, Building 3, in Fairfield. People can anonymously hand in unwanted guns and receive gift cards in return. No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from. Drive-up only, firearms must be unloaded in the truck of your vehicle. You must remain in your car. Gift cards are limited to a first come, first served basis. Boxed ammo will be accepted. Explosives will not be accepted. “Every gun received is one less gun available that could be used in a suicide or domestic violence, stolen in a burglary, or accidentally discharged by an unsuspecting child. Together as a community we can make an impact on reducing gun violence” according to Police Support Manager, Jeremy Profitt.
For more information, visit Fairfield.ca.gov/buyback or contact Jeremy at (707) 428-7709 or [email protected]