Annual Wreath Project ~ Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

Volunteers are invited to help place the boughs on Saturday, December 11th, beginning at 8:00 AM. All ages are welcome. The following information is for anyone who would prefer to do a private placement on the date of their choosing, prior to the December 11th public event. Early pick-up locations are:
*10 AM – 3 PM: Saturday & Sunday, December 4th & 5th (weekend only);
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery drive-thru
*Dixon locations *
8 AM – 4 PM: Mon – Fri; December 6th – 10th; Grow West, 8751 Pedrick Rd
8 AM – 4 PM: Mon – Thu; December 6th – 9th; Dixon Chamber of Commerce,
220 North Jefferson Street
*Winters location* 8 AM – 12 PM: Mon – Fri; December 6th – 10th;
Stocking Real Estate, 7 E Main Street, Ste D
Checks are accepted year-round and may be sent to:
RememberAVet.net, PO 773, Winters, CA 95694
or on-line donations at http://www.GoFundMe.com/f/2021-wreath-project