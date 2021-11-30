      Weather Alert

Annual Wreath Project ~ Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

Volunteers are invited to help place the boughs on Saturday, December 11th, beginning at 8:00 AM.  All ages are welcome.   The following information is for anyone who would prefer to do a private placement on the date of their choosing, prior to the December 11th public event.  Early pick-up locations are:

*10 AM – 3 PM:  Saturday & Sunday, December 4th & 5th (weekend only);

Sacramento Valley National Cemetery drive-thru

*Dixon locations *

8 AM – 4 PM: Mon – Fri; December 6th – 10th; Grow West, 8751 Pedrick Rd

8 AM – 4 PM: Mon – Thu; December 6th – 9th; Dixon Chamber of Commerce,

220 North Jefferson Street

*Winters location* 8 AM – 12 PM:  Mon – Fri; December 6th – 10th;

                             Stocking Real Estate, 7 E Main Street, Ste D

Checks are accepted year-round and may be sent to:

       RememberAVet.net, PO 773, Winters, CA  95694

or on-line donations at http://www.GoFundMe.com/f/2021-wreath-project

#Trending
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival In Vallejo Is December 4th!
The Vacaville Jazz Society Presents the 30th Annual AMO Christmas Show!
The Santa Train At Western Railway Museum!
What The TwitterVerse Is Saying About Airports This Year
Annual Wreath Project ~ Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Connect With Us Listen To Us On