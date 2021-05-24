ANNUAL LAVENDER U-PICK FESTIVAL MAY 29 – JUNE 13!
Hierbas y Flores is hosting a Lavender U-Pick Festival from May 29 to June 13 in the lavender field at Soul Food Farm (6146 Pleasants Valley Road.)
Hierbas y Flores is a partnership / farm venture between Soul Food Farm and Morningsun Herb Farm to plant beautiful fields of lavender in the countryside of Solano County. During the month of June, the many varieties come into bloom, filling the field with lavender in shades of purples, blues, lavenders and whites.
The public is invited to come out to the fields during the flowering season to harvest their own bundles of lavender. There is plenty of space for social distancing. Pre-registration is required and 40 visitors are allowed into the field at a time so that participants can enjoy a quiet, relaxing experience. Pre-registration is available from the hierbasyflores.com website or by scanning the QR code. There will be products available for sale made locally from Hierbas y Flores’ own essential oil and flower water, as well as the amazing olive oil produced by Soul Food Farm.
There is no cost to register and to come out to the fields. Bundles of lavender are $6 each. Ties, buckets, and sanitized clippers will be available but visitors are encouraged to bring their own buckets & clippers if possible.
During the two-week festival, two workshops will be offered: Fresh Lavender Wreath-Making ($70) and Lavender Wand-Making ($20). The Lavender U-Pick Festival day is June 12th. There will be vendors, lavender lemonade and lavender chocolate chip cookies available for sale.
To pre-register, view and download the festival schedule and map, visit http://hierbasyflores.com or scan the QR code to be taken to the registration page.