The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild’s Annual Children’s Party is Thursday, August 9, 2018, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, in the Museum courtyard, 213 Buck Ave. There will be crafts and games, face painting by the Rainbow Girls, bubble making, a science booth, a 4-H Petting Zoo, Mother Goose, Ahh…Sweet Alpacas!, Mr. Pickle, and Oops C. Daisy the Clown, plus other characters to entertain the children. Police, CHP, and Firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be present, if not needed elsewhere.

The Party, sponsored by Vacaville Fire Fighters IAFF Local #3501, along with prizes from McDonald’s, is geared toward ages 3-9, with at least 1 adult required per 5 children. Please bring your own bag for carrying the day’s crafts and treasures, and there are no strollers allowed.

Tickets go on sale July 1st, at the Vacaville Museum, Wednesday-Sunday, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm. The cost is $3.00 per person, which includes popcorn, ice-cream tasting from Fenton’s Creamery, and a hot dog lunch. Everyone entering the courtyard needs a ticket and parents are encouraged to buy early, as the event usually sells out.

Sales are cash or check only. Financial assistance with the purchase of tickets is available. Please inquire at the Museum. Ticket entrance time choices are 10 and 10:45. For more information, call 707-447-4513.