Animal Lovers: Santa Is Coming To Funky Chicken Rescue In Vacaville On 12/3!

Funky Chicken Rescue of Vacaville will be hosting “Santa at the Sanctuary” On Saturday, December 3rd from noon to three! Yep, “the big guy” is making his way to the rescue sanctuary to visit with kids, adults and animals, too! Besides Mr. Clause. there will be kids crafts, the Bell Choir, live music, hot apple cider, a cool silent auction, and more! We hope to see our Solano Count community out in force!