Lincoln Theater is delighted to partner with the Napa Valley Museum to present the Americana Series, a selection of concerts and other activities celebrating America’s finest in music and cultural offerings. “Americana” refers to the history, folklore and cultural heritage of the United States, honoring national pride, patriotism, and diversity. In its first year, this series will feature a variety of events, including folk, bluegrass, rockabilly concerts and a museum exhibit, and most will be free for children and veterans! Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass (Saturday, August 18, 2018, @ 3:00 pm)

Lincoln Theater will present this music, wine and food festival at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in downtown Napa. The outdoor concert will bring together three award-winning Bay Area bluegrass bands to celebrate Americana roots music along with some of the Valley’s best red and white wines.

Snap Jackson & the Knock on Wood Players blends Americana, bluegrass, soul, and old-time music to create a unique, fresh and energetic sound. They have been featured with such notable acts as Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Punch Brothers, Della Mae, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Vince Gill, to name a few.

Muleskinner Stomp is an acoustic quartet that specializes in traditional and contemporary bluegrass. Their members played with legendary bands such as Beauty Operators, Nobody From Nashville, Dusty Springfield, and Byron Station.

Windy Hill is a high-energy San Francisco-based bluegrass band performing both original music and an array of bluegrass and country covers in festivals and concert halls across the west coast, in addition to recording three albums.

Cowboy Music & Poetry Gathering (Saturday, September 8, 2018, @ 7:00 pm)

Over the past three years, the Napa Valley Cowboy Music & Poetry Gathering has become one of the theater’s most enjoyable events. Musicians, poets, and storytellers regale the audience with their experiences of hard work, heartbreak, and hilarity.