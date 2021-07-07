      Weather Alert

American Legion Post 165 Charity Poker Tourney

Be a part of this year’s American Legion/Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Poker Tournament  September 25th at the Veterans Hall in Vacaville.

A couple of ways to get involved:

  1. Buy a ticket and come have fun free beer, free food.  $65 donation prior to September 1st after that it is $75 donation

Call Jeff at 077-365-8384 for tickets or go to the Pay Pal link below:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ALPost165  (be sure and mention the donation is for a Poker Ticket)

  1. If you do not play poker sponsor a young Airman at Travis, AFB to play by going to the Pay Pal link and make a donation of $65

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ALPost165   (be sure and mention the donation is to sponsor an Airman at Travis for the Poker Tournament)

 

Jeff Jewell / Adjutant

American Legion Post 165

549 Merchant Street

Vacaville, CA 95688

Cell – 707-365-8384

[email protected]

#Trending
How To Play: The KUIC Summer of Fun Cash Contest
KUIC's Summer of Fun: Contest Rules Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
American Legion Post 165 Charity Poker Tourney
KUIC's Summer of Fun: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
KUIC's Summer of Fun: KISS Contest Rules
Connect With Us Listen To Us On