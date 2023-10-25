American Humane’s “Pups 4 Patriots” Program Needs Your Help!

For many brave members of our nation’s armed forces, coming home as a civilian is only the beginning of another daunting battle. The invisible wounds of war, including PTS and TBI, can cause debilitating symptoms in veterans, leading to depression, social isolation and, far too often, suicide.

Research shows that specially trained PTS service dogs can reduce stress and anxiety levels, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort and restore confidence in affected veterans. However, there are many obstacles standing in the way of veterans in need of service dogs: waiting lists are long and the process is expensive, with intensive compulsory training costing upwards of $30,000 per service dog.

American Humane is committed to harnessing the healing power of the human-animal bond to put more healing leashes into the hands of more veterans in need. Through Pups4Patriots, we find dogs in search of forever homes and train them to be lifesaving service dogs. In addition, we award grants to veterans requiring financial assistance to obtain and care for a service dog, and provide them with insight and institutional support as they navigate the daunting application process for service dogs.

Our program is made possible through the generous support of donors.; if you can help, please reach out:

American Humane

1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360

Washington, DC 20036

Tax ID/EIN: 84-0432950 [email protected]

(800) 227-4645