American Armory Museum Car & Motorcycle Show

Saturday and Sunday October 19th and 20th from 10:00am to 4:00pm the American Armory Museum is holding Military Vehicle, Car, and Motorcycle Shows.

These include:

  • Military Vehicle Demonstrations
  • Living History Displays
  • Car Crush
  • Food available (Veterans eat free)
  • Raffles
  • Trophies for show participants

The events take place at the American Armory Museum located at 4144 Abernathy Road, Fairfield, CA 94534

For more information visit AmericanArmoryMuseum.org or call 707-389-6846

October 19 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

American Armory Museum
4144 Abernathy Rd,
Fairfield, CA 94534 United States
