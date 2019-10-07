American Armory Museum Car & Motorcycle Show
Silhouettes of soldiers during Military Mission at dusk
Saturday and Sunday October 19th and 20th from 10:00am to 4:00pm the American Armory Museum is holding Military Vehicle, Car, and Motorcycle Shows.
These include:
- Military Vehicle Demonstrations
- Living History Displays
- Car Crush
- Food available (Veterans eat free)
- Raffles
- Trophies for show participants
The events take place at the American Armory Museum located at 4144 Abernathy Road, Fairfield, CA 94534
For more information visit AmericanArmoryMuseum.org or call 707-389-6846
October 19 @ 10:00 am
– 4:00 pm
American Armory Museum
4144 Abernathy Rd,
Fairfield, CA 94534 United States