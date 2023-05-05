95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

All Aboard Western Railway Museum’s “Showcase Weekend” May 27th – 28th!


Image Courtesy of Western Railway Museum

Once a year the Western Railway Museum hosts its annual Museum Showcase Weekend. Join us as we celebrate our Museum’s collection with operation of less frequently run equipment, special presentations and tours in our Library & Archives, car barn tours, and more. Bring the whole family for a day of train rides and fun! Be sure to pack a picnic to enjoy in our shady park grounds. While in the park you can also enjoy our fun inflatable Bounce house and Obstacle course. Get all the details at www.wrm.org

Tickets will be good all day for as many rides as you like!

