The Ag & Art Film Festival is launching a new outdoor movie series
just for the Summer, ‘SUMMER MOVIE NIGHTS” in June, July and August. The Dixon location
is at the lavender farm, Araceli Farms located on Pitt School Road. The Fairfield location is
being held at Tolenas Winery on Chadbourne Road.
Tickets are $15 early-bird, $20 regular. Movie-goers can purchase a “Summer Movie Pass”
for $50 (saving $10) which grants the pass holder with access to all 3 movies at a location, a
popcorn ticket per movie night, and early access to the movie space. Tickets are on sale
now at AgAndArtFilmFestival.com
The movies showing at Araceli Farms are Yesterday, La La Land, and Grease. Lavender
lemonade, movie-inspired charcuterie boards and other goodies will be available to
purchase. The movies showing at Tolenas Winery are Field of Dreams, Cool Runnings, and
Dirty Dancing. Wine and “charcuterie cones” will be available to purchase. Movie-goers are
asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets.
The Ag & Art Film Festival is a film festival that screens movies that feature agriculture or art from all
over the world, outdoors at farms, ranches & wineries in September in Solano County. For more
information about Ag & Art Film Festival’s Summer Movie Nights Series, or to purchase tickets, visit
http://agandartfilmfestival.com or email [email protected]