AG & ART Film Fest Announces Expanded ‘Summer Movie Nights’ Series!

The Ag & Art Film Festival has announced the movie and location lineup for their “Ag & Art Summer Movie Nights” program and has launched ticket sales on their website; passes go on sale June 10th! The outdoor Summer movie series started in 2021 at two locations and has expanded this year to six locations:
The Solano County locations are: Tolenas Winery – an award-winning, family-run winery in Suisun Valley located at 4185 Chadbourne Road in Fairfield, Araceli Farms – a family-run, six-acre lavender farm located at 7389 Pitt School Road in Dixon, Ruhstaller Farm – a seven and a half-acre hop yard and brewery located at 6686 Sievers Road in Dixon, and Morningsun Herb Farm – a family-run plant and herb nursery celebrating their 27th year in business located at 6137 Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville.
The Yolo County locations are: Capay Valley Lavender – a five-acre lavender farm located 20472 Road 79 in Capay, and Park Winters – a picturesque bed and breakfast and working organic farm, located at 27850 County Road 26 in Winters.
Tickets are $15 per adult, $8 for children ages 11-17, and kids 10 and under are free. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and/or blankets and a picnic if they like.
Popular movies screening this round are Disney’s “Encanto”, “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”, “Yesterday“, and “Grease”. The award-winning agriculture documentaries screening are: “The Real Dirt on Farmer John”, “Goddess of the Sun: What The Bees Are Telling Us”, and “Seed: The Untold Story”. Movie trailers are available on the film festival’s website.
For more information about Ag & Art Summer Movie Nights, or to purchase tickets, visit AgAndArtFilmFestival.com or email [email protected]