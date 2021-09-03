Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Ag and Art Film Festival September 7-29 in NorCal
Ag & Art Film Festival
– September 7-29, 2021
The 3rd Annual Ag & Art Film Festival celebrates
agriculture and art
from all over the world.
Film screenings are
outdoors at farms, ranches, and wineries in Northern California!
AgAndArtFilmFestival.com
Recently Played
September 3rd, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Guy Fieri Feeds First Responders...Again!
Sign Up for Solano County 4-H!
Beatles Tribute Band The Sun Kings in Fairfield Saturday!
Submit YOUR Artwork For The 2022 Yolo-Solano Clean Air Calendar Contest!
Ag and Art Film Festival September 7-29 in NorCal
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On