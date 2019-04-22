Afternoon Adventures – Garden Crafts

“Afternoon Adventures” is a series of programs for kids to have afterschool fun, with a different activity each week. The next Afternoon Adventures activity is garden crafts. Learn fun ways to the garden by planting plants and creating garden art! The program will be on Tuesday, April 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Children and their families are welcome to attend. Any children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult. All materials will be supplied.

This program is provided for free to the public, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Library. The library is located at 1020 Ulatis Drive. For further information call 1-866-57-ASKUS or look on the library website at www.solanolibrary.com