After School Mentoring With Leaders Of Men, Inc. Begins October 3rd
Leaders Of Men Inc. Presents: After School Mentoring!
This program will focus Mentoring our Young Men and Women ages 13-18. Through Straight Talk and Real Life Experiences. This is a 12 week Certificate program. Topics that will be discussed include:
Respect is Everything, Self Respect, Peer Pressure, Self-Management, Domestic Violence Among Teenagers, Setting Goals and Going After Your Dreams Now!
This program also provides CPR TRAINING Provided by CHMRC.
NO COLOR LINE!
LOM is a Nonprofit Organization Focus on Mentoring our Youth in our Communities. All donations are welcome and appreciated at Leadersofmeninc.org
Respect is Everything, Self Respect, Peer Pressure, Self-Management, Domestic Violence Among Teenagers, Setting Goals and Going After Your Dreams Now!
This program also provides CPR TRAINING Provided by CHMRC.
NO COLOR LINE!
LOM is a Nonprofit Organization Focus on Mentoring our Youth in our Communities. All donations are welcome and appreciated at Leadersofmeninc.org
Classes start October 3rd. Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM.
1350 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield.
CHMRC FIRST FLOOR IN THE MALL
1350 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield.
CHMRC FIRST FLOOR IN THE MALL
Anthony McDonald, Sr.
Executive Director / Founder
[email protected]
Executive Director / Founder
[email protected]