After School Mentoring With Leaders Of Men, Inc. Begins October 3rd

Leaders Of Men Inc. Presents: After School Mentoring!

This program will focus Mentoring our Young Men and Women ages 13-18. Through Straight Talk and Real Life Experiences. This is a 12 week Certificate program. Topics that will be discussed include:This program also provides CPR TRAINING Provided by CHMRC.LOM is a Nonprofit Organization Focus on Mentoring our Youth in our Communities. All donations are welcome and appreciated at Leadersofmeninc.org