After School Mentoring With Leaders Of Men, Inc. Begins October 3rd

Leaders Of Men Inc. Presents: After School Mentoring!



Respect is Everything, Self Respect, Peer Pressure, Self-Management, Domestic Violence Among Teenagers, Setting Goals and Going After Your Dreams Now!

This program also provides CPR TRAINING Provided by CHMRC.

NO COLOR LINE!

This is a 12 week Certificate program. LOM is a Nonprofit Organization Focus on Mentoring our Youth in our Communities. All donations are welcome and appreciated at Leadersofmeninc.org

Classes start October 3rd. Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM.

1350 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield.

CHMRC FIRST FLOOR IN THE MALL