Adopt YOUR New Pet During The February “Roses And Wet Noses” Event In Fairfield

Image courtesy of The Solano County Sheriff’s Office

This Valentine’s Day, are you looking for someone who is loyal? Forgiving? Always there when you need them? Full of hugs and kisses? Loves to cuddle and snuggle? The Solano County Sherriff’s Office Animal Care Division has just the Valentine for you! Give a shelter pet the forever home they want and deserve; adoption fees for the month of February are only $14 (plus dog license if applicable). Info at:

2510 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield

(707) 784-1356

[email protected]
www.solanocounty.com/animalcare

