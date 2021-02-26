Adopt a Vacaville Grad 2021
I had the pleasure of interviewing Vacaville High School parent Summyr Fien (pronounced “Feen”) on the show last week. Summyr explained how community members can “Adopt a Vacaville High School Graduate” and provide them with the connection and recognition many graduating seniors haven’t felt due to COVID-19 school activity restrictions. Some of the examples Summyr gave of what adoptees do for their adopted graduates include social media recognition, small gifts, large gifts, and emotional support. Although the idea isn’t new – apparently this program came into being last year as the pandemic enveloped the education system – Summyr and a dedicated group of parents from Vacaville-area high schools are reaching out to the public to help see to it that the 2021 graduating classes will feel the love from their communities. According to Summyr, the best way to get the information you need to adopt a graduating senior is to join the Facebook Group: “Adopt a 2021 Vacaville Grad”; or, you can email Summyr directly at [email protected] 🙂
John Young