Adopt-A-Pet “Spring Into Love” Event At Solano Animal Care Division!

The “Spring Into Love” Pet Adoption Event is in full effect during the month of April 2023, sponsored by The Solano County Animal Care Division of The Solano County Sheriff’s Office. During the month of April, Adoption Fees for animals 6 Months or older are FREE, with the exception of Dog License Fees, which are not included.

The Shelter is located at 2510 Claybank Road in Fairfield; please visit the website for more details: www.solanocounty.com/animalcare