Access Services For The Blind And Visually Impaired In Your Hometown

The National Federation of the Blind defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We have affiliates in all fifty states; most major cities and many smaller communities have a local chapter.

Our message of hope is that you can live the life you want; blindness is not what holds you back.

For more information, contact Christopher S. Danielsen, J.D., at(410) 659-9314, Ext. 2330, or at | [email protected]

Web address is http://www.nfb.org