AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Volunteer Program

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of Solano County volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide is celebrating 50 years of free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free training and support in a welcoming environment. There is a need for volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome, and volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, 48 Solano County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 2,500 Solano County residents file their federal and state tax returns, officials said. The program is offered at 7 sites in Solano County, including senior centers and libraries.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown expanded since it’s launched with four volunteers in 1968, officials said. The program now involves nearly 35,000 volunteers and serves 2.5 million taxpayers annually at some 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2018, taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.3 billion in income tax refunds and more than $213 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. In Solano County, the Taxpayers received over $2.1 million in refunds and $254 thousand in Earned Income Tax Credits

For more information, visit the website or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).

For more information, please contact Bernie Deschuytter docbud@sbcglobal.net