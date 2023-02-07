A Vacaville Performing Arts Theater “Rental Grant” Is Now Available!
The City of Vacaville is excited to share that the City Council of the City of Vacaville approved one hundred fifty thousand dollars ($150,000) to support the Vacaville arts community. The Supporting Live Entertainment at Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre (VPAT) Arts Grant program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, represents a significant commitment to the arts and ensures major project support to individual artists, arts organizations, and arts education programs utilizing the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre.
Non-profit rental clients with a 501(c)(3) tax code may request up to 60% of the VPAT production rental costs, while for-profit rental clients may request up to 40%; each with a cap of $10,000 per rental, per event. An applicant may be awarded up to two VPAT Arts Grants within one fiscal year, July 1 – June 30, but must be used for separate rentals/events. Applications cannot be combined. All grant candidates must utilize a VPAT-provided estimate of theatre fees as a basis for the requested amount. Submissions from for-profit and/or non-Solano County resident organizations will be given lower priority than those from non-profit and/or Solano County resident organizations.