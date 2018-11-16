A Unique Alternative To Thanksgiving Turkey

If you’re looking for an alternative to turkey this holiday season, you might want to look into “Watermelon Ham”, a new vegetarian alternative to meat developed by Will Horowitz of Ducks Eatery in the East Village of New York City. According to a recent article in The Guardian, Horowitz cuts slits into the watermelon that are reminiscent of the marks on the top of a ham, then he adds rosemary before brining and smoking the watermelon (just look at the picture above…pretty amazing). The cost of this vegetarian delicacy, $75, apparently hasn’t scared people away from ordering it. “We had 3,000 requests in the first two weeks” says Horowitz. “The phone was crazy every single night.” Even non-vegans have been excited about the ‘ham’ alternative, according to Horowitz. Would you trade out your holiday ham for a watermelon one? For our vegetarian daughter Nicole, we just might 🙂

John Young