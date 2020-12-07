A Texas Doctor On The Front Lines Begs You To Mask Up
After over 250 days of treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas-based physician Dr. Joseph Varon is literally pleading with the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Working out of The United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Dr. Varon has been quoted as saying “it’s been gut-wrenching helping patients deal with the virus alone, without their families.” He offers up some simple solutions: Mask Up. Socially Distance. Stay Home. “People are out there in bars, restaurants, malls – it’s crazy – it’s like we work, work, work, work, work, and people don’t listen and then they end up in my ICU.” Let’s all work together to keep each other safe while the three promising vaccines get closer to being distributed to all of us. We can do this!
John Young