A Story That Should Provide Instant Motivation

If you’re having trouble finding motivation, or you need some kind of a boost to take on your next challenge, this should do the trick. Amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma just completed 104 marathons in 104 days. You read that right: Jacky completed 104 marathons with a carbon-fiber leg prosthesis, custom made for her after the 46-year-old lost her left leg below the knee due to a rare form of cancer. Every day since January 17th, Jacky’s run 26.2 miles either outside near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on her treadmill. Jacky’s commitment is obviously inspiring, and hopefully it will have you thinking to yourself: What’s something on MY bucket list (marathon, triathlon, etc.) that I want to accomplish? How can I inspire others? Your mind truly is the limit 🙂
(picture courtesy of BBC online)
John Young