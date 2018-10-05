A Reminder Of What Love and Class Looks Like

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama keep reminding us that love is alive and well in this sometimes harsh world. The former first couple shared their love for one another this past week with Instagram posts commemorating their 26th wedding anniversary. Mr. Obama took to social media first with a picture of Michelle staring out the window of a plane, writing “Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.” Mrs. Obama responded 20 minutes late,r writing, “Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts me up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.” The Obama’s got married in 1992, the year my wife Meg and I first met (!), and they’ve been very open about their love for one another. They’ve also been very classy and inclusive about their relationship, offering others of us in long-term relationships hope, inspiration and even direction. Is it time YOU told someone what their long-term existence in your life has meant to you?

John Young