A Night Under the Stars Winter Dance for Disabled Adults
Join Found It! Peer Support & Social Group along with Social Opportunities for Disabled Adults (SODA) November 22nd, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 pm as we proudly host our 1st Winter Dance. This is your chance to show off your moves and skills to your peers while we dance the night away in a welcoming environment.
The ticket cost is $5 at the door and includes a dessert bar.
You must RSVP by contacting Alexis: Alexis@foundithub.org; Robyn: Robyn@foundithub.org; or Lynne: Lynnepowell@pacbell.net.
Located at Stars Recreation Center, Vacaville, CA
Proceeds will directly benefit our neurodiverse program.
*No medical assistance on site.
November 22 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Stars Recreation Center
155 Browns Valley Pkwy
Vacaville, CA