A “Munster” Thanksgiving!
Family, beautiful weather, and an autograph signing with the actor who played “Eddie Munster” on the classic T.V. series The Munsters, Butch Patrick…who could ask for a better Thanksgiving? Even better, this all took place at Daytona Speedway in Florida, where I posed my wonderful wife and kids along turn two for a series of family photos! Wonderfully weird, and well-timed: apparently while we frolicked along Florida’s Central Eastern Coast under 80 degree sunny skies, California (and basically the rest of the nation) was being blasted with horrible winter storms. Sorry not sorry 🙂
John Young